Suzuki's refreshed Ignis is here: SA prices and specs
Johannesburg - Suzuki’s plucky little crossover has been given a facelift and the new model is now on sale in South Africa, with prices starting at R182 900.
The Ignis was quirky to begin with, and Suzuki’s designers haven’t made any radical alterations here, but the 2020 model does get new front and rear bumpers as well as fresh headlights and a redesigned grille that takes some inspiration from the Jimny with its square slots.
As before, there are a number of stylistic differences between the base GL and flagship GLX model. The GL, for instance, has plastic wheel covers and the grille trim is mostly black, while the GLX sports black alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights and a chromed grille surround.
Suzuki has also spiced up the colour palette, with new hues and colour combinations. Customers can, for instance, choose between silver and blue cabin accents, depending on the exterior colour, while new two-tone colour combinations are also available.
Other than that, the cabin remains as before, and all models are fitted as standard with dual front airbags, ABS brakes, air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows, central locking and a multi-information display in the instrument cluster.
But while the GL ships with a conventional audio system, which has Bluetooth connectivity, the GLX gains Suzuki’s touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a reverse camera. The extra 22 grand that you fork out for the GLX also gets you keyless entry with push-button start, automatic climate control and silver interior trims.
As before, all Ignis models are powered by the familiar 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which is good for 61kW and 113Nm, and the performance it offers is a little better than you’d expect because the car only weighs 860kg. Both spec grades come with a five-speed manual transmission as standard, but those buying the GLX can opt for Suzuki’s automated manual transmission.
A two-year/30 000km service plan is included in the price, as is a “promotional” five-year/200 000km mechanical warranty.
SUZUKI IGNIS PRICES
1.2 GL manual - R182 900
1.2 GLX manual - R204 900
1.2 GLX AMT - R221 900