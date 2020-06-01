Suzuki's refreshed Ignis is here: SA prices and specs

Johannesburg - Suzuki’s plucky little crossover has been given a facelift and the new model is now on sale in South Africa, with prices starting at R182 900.

The Ignis was quirky to begin with, and Suzuki’s designers haven’t made any radical alterations here, but the 2020 model does get new front and rear bumpers as well as fresh headlights and a redesigned grille that takes some inspiration from the Jimny with its square slots.

As before, there are a number of stylistic differences between the base GL and flagship GLX model. The GL, for instance, has plastic wheel covers and the grille trim is mostly black, while the GLX sports black alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights and a chromed grille surround.

Suzuki has also spiced up the colour palette, with new hues and colour combinations. Customers can, for instance, choose between silver and blue cabin accents, depending on the exterior colour, while new two-tone colour combinations are also available.

Other than that, the cabin remains as before, and all models are fitted as standard with dual front airbags, ABS brakes, air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows, central locking and a multi-information display in the instrument cluster.