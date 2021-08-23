SVI announces bullet-resistant Ford Ranger Raptor: SA pricing

JOHANNESBURG - Following the introduction of its armoured package for the Ford Ranger line-up earlier this year, Johannesburg-based armoured vehicle specialist SVI has announced a bullet-resistant package for the Raptor variant. The Ford Ranger Raptor with B4 armoured specification can be ordered from Ford dealers at a price of R454 271, which means that clients are looking at a total cost of around R1.37 million once the price of the vehicle is factored in.

Touted as an ideal anti-hijack solution, this SVI package offers B4 bullet-resistant protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum, and it also offers protection against brick throwing and other hand-held projectiles. The package consists of Kevlar sheets for the vehicle’s body as well as 18-21mm armoured glass. This ‘discreet’ protective package does however come with a weight penalty of 280kg, which will have an impact on performance and fuel efficiency. As suspension changes were deemed unnecessary, the SVI Ford Ranger Raptor retains its impressive Fox rear suspension set-up that makes it ideal for high-speed off-roading. However, due to its lower payload, Ford has not approved SVI’s B6 assault rifle protection package for the Raptor model.