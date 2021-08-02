SVI reveals ‘anti-riot’ armoured Toyota Hilux

Johannesburg-based armoured vehicle specialist SVI has announced a new Toyota Hilux conversion, which was designed to serve as a more nimble and cost-effective alternative to larger, older-generation armoured personnel carriers. The vehicle’s possible applications include controlling riot action, as well as extracting people from dangerous situations and transporting guards.

Based on the single cab Toyota Hilux bakkie, the vehicle can accommodate up to eight people, with seating for six in the air conditioned canopy area. According to SVI, the vehicle’s cabin and canopy, which is manufactured from special armoured steel, offers B4+ ballistic protection against AK47 assault rifle fire. The canopy unit, which bolts to the chassis, also has gun ports as well as an escape hatch. The suspension has been upgraded too, to cope with the increased weight, and the vehicle has been homologated to a GVM of 3499kg. How much does it cost?

SVI says the B6 Stopgun cabin armoring is priced from R223 000, excluding VAT, while the B4+ riot-control canopy starts at R271 000. This of course, excludes the Toyota Hilux base vehicle, which is priced from R309 000 to R620 000, and given the extra weight involved you might want to avoid the normally aspirated petrol base models. A build normally takes around six weeks, SVI says, and the armoury comes with a one-year / 50 000km warranty. Buyers can also opt for run-flat tyres. Riot tested