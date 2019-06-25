Bern, Switzerland - BMW’s Z4 M40i is a nicely balanced roadster that’s highly entertaining in its own right, but with no full ‘M’ version on the cards, those seeking truly spellbinding performance will have to knock on the doors of tuning companies for a 'substitute Z4 M'. One of the first to answer that call is Swiss tuner Dähler, which has developed a comprehensive package for the latest latest-generation BMW Z4 M40i, including a two-stage engine upgrade.

While the standard M40i’s 3-litre six-cylinder turbopetrol produces 250kW and 500Nm, Dähler’s Stage 1 conversion increases outputs to 300kW and 620Nm, while also removing the electronic speed limiter. If that’s not enough, buyers can instead opt for Stage 2, which unleashes 324kW and 640Nm - making it slightly more powerful than the standard BMW M4.

The tuner has also thrown in a modified stainless steel quad exhaust system, which promises “unmistakable Dähler-typical sound”, but there’s a lot more to this package than just performance and sound.

The chassis has been significantly enhanced with the fitment of a competition-style coil-over suspension, which is adjustable for both height and stiffness.

As for the rims and rubber, buyers can choose between 20- and 21-inch Dähler alloy wheels, while a unique front spoiler lip, developed by the tuner, rounds off the stylistic changes.

If you’re looking for something smaller and more nimble than an M4, this hardcore Z4 could be right up your alley.

IOL Motoring



