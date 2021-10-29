TAKE A LOOK: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is completely new from the ground up

Stuttgart - The all-new Mercedes-AMG SL has been revealed to the world and it aims to blend the spirit of the original SL with the luxury and tech found in modern Mercs. Not only is this the first SL to be developed entirely by the Mercedes-AMG division, but it’s also the first since the R189 generation of 1989 to offer a two-seat interior layout and a fabric roof.

Underpinning the Mercedes-AMG SL is a new lightweight architecture that consists of an aluminium space frame with a self-supporting structure. AMG says intelligent material mix enables the highest possible rigidity at a low weight; afterall, SL is supposed to stand for ‘Super Light’. This new-generation sports car is also quite possibly the last V8-powered SL that the company will ever produce, given its rapid shift towards battery-power. That said, a hybrid version of the new model is in the works, but for now the company will offer two purely-petrol-powered options in the form of the SL 55 4Matic+ and SL 63 4Matic+. Both are powered by the familiar 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, with the SL 55 tuned to 350kW and 700Nm, for a 3.9-second 0-100 sprint, and the SL 63 good for 430kW, 800Nm and a 3.6-second sprint. Top speeds are listed at 295km/h and 315km/h respectively. As you would have gathered from the ‘4Matic+’ designation, this is also the first SL to feature all-wheel drive, which is standard on both models. The intelligent system offers fully variable torque distribution to both axles.