Ingolstadt - Having just unleashed its Q8 flagship SUV, Audi is turning its attention to the opposite end of its spectrum, with the all-new A1 hatchback that’s set to be revealed fairly soon. The German carmaker has kicked off the obligatory teaser campaign with a short video showing its new MMI touch display infotainment screen.

Like the new A6 and Q8, the A1 is ditching the tablet like floating screen and rotary controller seen in most Audis for a more conventional touchscreen set-up that’s neatly embedded in the upper part of the dash - and in the A1’s case there’s a new party trick that will allow occupants to scribble on the screen.

However, whereas those aforementioned larger Audis also get a lower touchscreen for the climate controls, the A1 instead uses conventional rotary knobs for this function in a bid to keep a lid on costs - this is the 'entry level' Audi after all.

Although we can’t see it in the video, the accompanying blurb also confirms that the A1 will come with Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster.

Not much else is known about the new A1, but it’s a given that it will shift onto VW’s latest MQB platform as per its Polo cousin, with power coming from the latest 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol unit and possibly the new 1.5 TSI Evo in the case of upper models.

And Barcelona? That's likely where Audi will reveal the new A1.

Watch this space for updates.

