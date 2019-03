Monterey - The newly formed Automobili Pininfarina has released a set of artistic renderings showing us inside its upcoming PF0 concept hypercar. The battery-powered beast will be presented, by exclusive invitation only, to prospective buyers at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that kicks off on August 22.

The rest of us mere mortals will have to wait until next year’s Geneva Motor Show to see the design study.

The production model will go on sale in 2020, and Automobili Pininfarina will build just 150 of them, each handcrafted by Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

PF0 is in the final stages of design and has been inspired by famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and Sintesi.

Performance promises to be nothing short of exhilarating, with an estimated zero to 100km/h sprint time of under two seconds and a top speed of 400km/h. The company is also aiming for a zero-emissions range of over 480km/h, although obviously not while attempting the former figures.

Automobili Pininfarina believes it has also created the most beautiful hypercar in the world, and the hand-crafted cabin should be no exception.

“Our objective with the exterior of PF0 is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important,” says Design Director Luca Borgogno.

“Pininfarina’s design values of elegance and simplicity present us with a fantastic opportunity to stand out from the styling of most current sports and hypercars.”

