Seoul - Kia’s new generation Soul crossover will reveal itself to the world next week Wednesday, November 28, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and this first batch of teaser shots shows that it continues on the same hip-to-be-square, somewhat funky design path as its forebears. The third-generation is likely more of a heavy reskin than a complete redesign, and it retains many of the current Soul’s signature design cues, such as an upright body, clamshell bonnet, blacked out windscreen pillars and vertical taillamps, but adds more body creases and a blacked C-pillar panel that creates a floating roof effect.

The redesigned front end seems quite interesting too with its slim headlights and 'eyelash' panels.

The teaser shots also give us a glimpse inside, where there’s a new oval facia design that incorporates a modern touchscreen infotainment system.

Kia is not divulging much on the spec front, but promises: “More technology, advanced driver assistance systems, increased cargo room and a new variant - the ruggedly styled X-Line”.

Turbo power

Strangely - for a teaser campaign - the Korean carmaker is speaking up about the engine options, which for the US market will include Kia’s normally aspirated 2-litre and turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engines, both of which can be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Other markets such as South Africa could get additional engine options (such as a non-turbo 1.6 and a diesel), although nothing is confirmed at this stage.

IOL Motoring



