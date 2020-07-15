The Black Series is back! AMG GT flagship revealed with 537kW
Affalterbach, Germany - ‘Most’ is a word you’re going to use a lot when describing the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, but perhaps the most important of these superlatives concerns the engine.
Producing 537kW between 6700 and 6900 rpm and 800Nm from 2000 revs, the engine fitted to the new Black Series is AMG’s most powerful series-produced V8 motor of all time. Consider that the GT R model ‘only’ musters 430kW, while the firm’s most potent V8 variant, the E63 S, is also way down at 450kW.
The result, out on the drag strip, is a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds, making it four tenths of a second quicker than the GT R, while 200km/h is said to come up in just under nine seconds. Mercedes AMG quotes a top speed of 325km/h.
As those outputs suggest, the 4-litre twin turbo V8 has been extensively modified. The turbochargers, for instance, have larger compressor wheels, while the intercoolers have also been upsized to cope with the higher temperatures.
AMG has also installed a new, ‘flat’ crankshaft, where all crankpins are on the same plane with a 180-degree offset. Ignition in the flat-plane V8 jumps from one cylinder bank to the next, which further improves the gas cycle. The characteristic firing order with a 180-degree crankshaft angle offset is 1-8-2-7 4-5-3-6. New camshafts and exhaust manifolds are adapted to the new firing order and further improve the gas cycle.
Power goes to the rear wheels only, through a modified Speedshift DCT 7G transmission, which is located on the rear axle for optimal weight distribution.
Chassis-wise, the GT Black Series features a bespoke AMG coil-over suspension with adaptive damping.
Not only does the new Black Series take technological inspiration from the AMG GT3 and GT4 race cars, but it also has a design package that salutes its racing cousins. This includes a larger grille, carbon fibre front splitter with two manually adjustable settings, air inlets on the new carbon fibre bonnet, larger side sill panels with carbon fibre elements, and a new rear apron featuring a larger apron, to name just a few of the aerodynamic mods that characterise the Black Series.