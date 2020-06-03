The grille that comes with a car: BMW's new 4 Series revealed (+ SA details)

Munich, Germany - BMW has officially revealed the all-new 4 Series Coupé, and it’s every bit as controversial as expected thanks to that large vertical grille inherited from the concept car. This is not to say that all BMWs will adopt the new double kidney format - the 4 Series is a relatively low volume product and BMW is likely testing the waters here, with a view to making its two-door models more distinctive. Love it or hate it, distinctive it is… But what else can we tell you about the 2020 BMW 4 Series? According to BMW, the new two-door is 128mm longer, 27mm wider and 6mm taller than its predecessor, while the wheelbase grows by 41mm. Until the new M4 arrives, the fastest version you’ll be able to buy is the new M440i xDrive, which now comes with mild hybrid technology, which includes a 48V starter-generator and a second battery to enable Brake Energy Regeneration. In addition to improving efficiency, the system also provides an 8kW boost under hard acceleration.

How much power, then?

The M440i’s powertrain produces 275kW from 5500 to 6500 rpm and 500Nm from 1900 revs and that, says BMW, is enough to get the car from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

South African line-up

The M440i xDrive has been confirmed for South African introduction in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with a pair of four-cylinder base models in the form of the 420i and 420d.

The 420i offers 135kW and 300Nm, with a 0-100 time listed at 7.5 seconds, while the 420d diesel model is good for 140kW and 400Nm, with 0-100 coming up in 7.1 seconds.

BMW is also working on a hot diesel model called the M440d xDrive. It’s set to join the international range early next year, but at this stage it has not been confirmed for the South African market.

Like its petrol-powered cousin, the M440d comes with xDrive all-wheel-drive, and outputs for this one are listed at 250kW and 700Nm, and the 0-100km/h sprint takes place in a claimed 4.7 seconds.

Bespoke suspension

BMW is positioning the 4 Series as a more dynamic model than its 3 Series sibling, which it should be. Not only is the car’s centre of gravity a good 21mm lower, but the 4 also gets bespoke suspension tuning, while the rear axle track is 23mm wider.

Buyers can opt for an M Sport suspension with firmer dampers as well as Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, an M Sport differential and M Sport brakes with blue or red callipers.

Buyers can opt for the usual M Sport package as well as a new M Sport Pro pack, which includes 19-inch alloy wheels and a digitally enhanced engine sound, while an extensive selection of M Performance parts is also available.

As for cabin tech, the new 4 Series inherits its digitised cabin features from the 3 Series, including a 31cm digital instrument cluster and 26cm central infotainment system. There’s also a new-generation Head-Up Display with a 70 percent larger projection surface.

BMW is promising a “significantly wider” array of available driver assistance features in the new 4 Series, including Steering and Lane Control Assistant with new Active Navigation and the automatic formation of emergency lane function. Front collision warning with brake input and Lane Departure Warning with lane return by means of steering assistance, are now fitted as standard.

Watch this space for pricing and other local spec details towards the end of the year.

