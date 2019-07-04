Autenzell, Germany - It seems the race is on to create the ultimate ‘Z4 M’ that BMW (at least for now) refuses to produce.

Just last week Swiss tuner Dähler unleashed its 324kW conversion for BMW’s Z4 M40i, and now better-known German car modifier G-Power has pulled a one-up with its creation, which it calls “the real Z4 M by G-Power”.

The engine conversion is available in four different stages, offering up to 368kW at 6500rpm and 700Nm at 4000rpm - that’s 118kW and 200Nm more than the standard M40i. Go for the aforementioned full cream package, which includes more than just software updates, and you’ll get from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds (which is 0.7s quicker than stock), according to G-Power claims, and customers can also have the speed limiter liberated to allow 300km/h.

The Stage 1 and Stage 2 conversions are purely about ECU software, and consequently boost outputs to 280kW/530Nm and 301kW/580Nm respectively.

Things start getting more serious from Stage 3, which uses flow-optimised downpipes, including sports catalytic converters, to bring the tally up to a very respectable 331kW and 640Nm.

The aforementioned Stage 4, with 368kW/700Nm, is achieved by installing a modified turbocharger and larger G-Power intercooler, as well as “extensive” modifications to the exhaust system.

Regardless of the conversion stage chosen, however, G-Power maintains that all standard diagnostic and engine protection functions remain untouched. The tuner also claims its dyno tests “perfectly simulate” read-world driving conditions, allowing it to get the most out of the engines without over-straining them.

Visual mods, in the case of this package, are limited to a set of five-spoke, 20-inch G-Power Hurricane RR alloy wheels, shod with 255/30 R20 front and 275/30 R20 rear tyres.

IOL Motoring