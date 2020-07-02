There's now a Runner in the Kia family as Picanto spawns small panel van

Johannesburg - Kia is expanding into the small van market with this new version of the Picanto called the Runner.

Going up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo, the Picanto Runner is priced at R198 995 and boasts a payload of 350kg.

Aimed at businesses for whom economy is a bigger drawcard than outright loading space, the Runner’s load area has a capacity of around 820 litres, according to Kia. The Picanto’s rear seat has been removed to create a flat loading area, while a metal divider separates the cargo from the passenger compartment. Furthermore, the rear windows have been laminated to keep the cargo out of sight, and buyers can also opt to brand the vehicle either with contravision on the windows or a full body wrap.

The Kia Picanto Runner is based on the 1.0 Start model, which means it’s powered by Kia’s normally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine, which produces 49kW and 95Nm.

There’s no roughing it on the spec side of things, with standard amenities including air conditioning, an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, central locking and a multi-function steering wheel. Safety features include dual front airbags and ABS brakes.