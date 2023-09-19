While the Golf won’t live to see another internal combustion (ICE) generation, the Volkswagen Tiguan is here to stay and what you see here is the all-new, third-generation model. Given that the Tiguan is the company’s best-selling vehicle, it figures that replacing it with a battery-powered model could be risky, but the new SUV does at least take its hybrid game to the next level.

Revealed in Germany on Tuesday, the new Volkswagen Tiguan is crafted around the updated MQB Evo platform. While its width, height and wheelbase remain almost identical to the outgoing model, the overall length has grown by around 30mm, while luggage capacity has increased by 37 litres to 652 litres. The exterior design is smoother than the current Tiguan, forging a closer resemblance to the ID.4, and the current version’s large, droopy grille makes way for a glass covered horizontal strip, while breathing now takes place through the outer sides of the bumper. Powertrains: the power of choice

While not fully electric, the Volkswagen Tiguan is now more electrified, with the addition of new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models that boast DC fast-charging capability and a 19.7 kWh battery that allows an all-electric range of up to 100km between charges. That will surely cover the commutes of most owners, no? The Tiguan PHEV, which pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged Miller combustion petrol engine to an electric motor, is available in 150kW and 200kW guises. The 1.5 TSI Evo engine is also available in 48V mild hybrid form, with output levels of 96kW and 110kW for these “eTSI” models, while the regular EA88 2.0-litre turbopetrol also returns with outputs of 150kW and 195kW, the latter featuring 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen isn’t ditching its diesel customers just yet, as the current 2.0-litre TDI unit will also soldier on, in 110kW (FWD) and 142kW (AWD) guises. Inside: screens, and more screens The cockpit of the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has a wrap-around design, incorporating a new digital instrument cluster with anti-reflective coating, as well as a 15-inch (38cm) floating-effect central infotainment system and redesigned head-up display.

The infotainment screen boasts a completely new menu structure and graphics, while the lower centre console area incorporates a new rotary control with its own mini screen, which can be used to adjust the radio volume, interior lighting colours and driving modes. The new Volkswagen Tiguan also takes its tech game to the next level, with available features such as HD matrix headlights, inherited from the recently updated Touareg, as well as Park Assist Pro with remote parking capability and automated Trailer Assist. So when can you buy one?