Toronto, Canada - Need to keep those pesky vehicle hijackers or rampaging mobs at bay during your commute? Canadian firm Inkas has just the thing: an armoured stretch-limo version of the Mercedes-AMG G63. Designed for politicians and wealthy high flyers, this one-million Euro (R15.5-million) SUV is armoured on the outside but lavishly equipped on the inside.

Its body armour and ballistic glass are rated to BR7 specification which resists high-powered 7.62mm rounds from an AK-47 rifle and also explosions from hand grenades. It also has perimeter surveillance including infrared and thermal cameras able to record locally and upload to a secure cloud server.

Reinforced suspension, runflat tyres, and beefed-up door hinges also come standard, but additional security and defensive features are optionally available on customer request, including a siren and intercom system, fire suppression, and heavy duty brakes.

Under that ballistics-beating shell is palatial luxury fit for a king. The vehicle’s been stretched to give its four occupants oodles of legroom, and the already luxurious interior is further upgraded with an ultra-premium version of Alcantara suede.

Entertainment features inside the armoured G-Class include 4K Apple TV integration, voice-activated controls , a 4K ultra-high-definition TV monitor, a motorised bar with a built-in coolbox for the champagne, and a premium audio system. The fully reclining seats include a massage function and have a built-in control centre for the vehicle’s media, lighting, comfort and security functions.

This modded Mercedes also has a customisable daylight headliner that mimics sunlight (without the harmful UV rays) in order to increase overall well-being.

The armoured Benz is a lot heavier than the standard G63 but Inkas didn’t feel the need to tinker with the 5.5-litre petrol V8 turbo engine, which already delivers a hefty 420kW and 760Nm of mob-escaping power.

The armoured Mercedes-AMG G63 is built to order. If you’re interested visit www.inkasarmored.com .