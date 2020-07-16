This Saleen creation is the Bronco Raptor of your dreams

Corona, California - Ford has really revved up the 4x4 community with the reveal of the Bronco earlier this week, which is sadly not destined for South Africa, yet so far there has been no mention of a Raptor version.

But fear not, renowned Mustang tuner Saleen has come up with a plan.

The Saleen Bronco pays homage to ‘Big Oly’, the infamous Bronco-based racing machine that won the Mexican 1000 desert race (now known as the Baja 1000) in both 1971 and 1972.

Steve Saleen’s tuning company is of course renowned for its performance upgrades, but sadly the company is for now remaining tight-lipped about what’s under the bonnet of this brawnier Bronco.

“The Saleen Bronco is not only resplendent in a livery reminiscent of the original, but also boasts numerous performance features fans have come to expect from Saleen,” the company said.

“We will reveal more details soon, but expect a very capable, high-performance, off-road machine.”

The exterior kit, however, sounds impressive in its own right.

Here’s a breakdown of what Saleen is fitting to its Bronco.

Saleen Bronco features:

• ‘Big Oly’ inspired winning livery with Olympia insignia and Baja Blue accent.

• Saleen front bumper with Integrated LED light array and forged carbon skid plate

• Saleen grille surround in forged carbon with Baja Blue accent color

• Saleen Design composite front fenders with integrated forged carbon fender vent

• Saleen Power bonnet

• Dual A-Pillar mount LED driving light

• Roof Mount Pro 8 light bar

• Saleen rocker panel guards

• Body Color removable roof with Saleen Design modular roof rack

• Saleen Design composite rear fenders and quarter panel

• Saleen adjustable rear roof spoiler

• Saleen rear tyre carrier and rear bumper

IOL Motoring