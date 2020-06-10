Toying with an icon? Mini spices up JCW with 'GP Pack'

Oxford, England - Given the cult following enjoyed by the two-seat, track-focused Mini John Cooper Works GP, the announcement of a ‘GP Pack’ for less hardcore models would surely ruffle some feathers among enthusiasts.

Thankfully, this new ‘GP Pack’ won’t find its way onto Minis with names like ‘One’ and ‘Cooper’ as the BMW owned British brand has confirmed that the flashy package will only be fitted to the Mini John Cooper Works (JCW), which after the GP is the second spiciest Mini available.

As a recap, the Mini JCW produces 170kW and 320Nm, while the Mini JCW GP is endowed with 225kW and 450Nm, with both powered by BMW-sourced 2-litre turbopetrol engines.

The new GP Pack essentially brings some of the styling flavour of the actual GP to the ‘ordinary’ JCW model.

Here we’re talking a Racing Grey metallic paint hue with contrasting Melting Silver roof as well as the JCW rear spoiler and mirror caps, all of which were previously reserved exclusively for the GP. The JCW also inherits black colouring for the bonnet scoop, door handles, fuel lid and headlight surrounds, while the wheel arches are filled by a set of 18-inch John Cooper Works Cup Spoke alloys.