Brussels - Toyota has done an about-turn on the naming strategy for its Auris hatchback, despite the vehicle having been revealed in Europe earlier this year bearing that name. As with the US-market version, the new-generation five-door will be referred to as the Corolla Hatchback in all world markets including European countries and South Africa.

Toyota is also set to launch sedan and wagon versions of the new-generation Corolla by 2019 but to date only the hatch has been revealed.

All three newcomers will be underpinned by Toyota’s new TNGA global platform, and engine options will differ from region to region. South Africa’s hatchback model, for instance, is set to be powered by Toyota’s 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces 85kW, but some other markets will get a normally aspirated 2-litre petrol engine.

No diesels to speak of here, but there will be a pair of hybrid models, in 90kW and 132kW guises, for those seeking maximum economy.

At this stage it’s not clear whether any of the new-generation Corolla models will be built in South Africa, but given the poor sales performance of the current sedan model and the lack of an export contract, we would deem it unlikely.

There have, however, been rumours of a more affordable model being considered for production in Prospecton, but no firm details as yet.

The Corolla Hatchback is set to be launched here as an import, replacing the Auris.

IOL Motoring



