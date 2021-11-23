Toyota Belta revealed as Suzuki-based compact sedan for Africa
Johannesburg - The Toyota Belta compact sedan has been launched in Egypt and if you think it looks familiar you’d be correct. The newcomer is the fourth Maruti Suzuki-based Toyota product to emerge from India, following the Starlet, Urban Cruiser and Rumion, and this new sedan is based on the Suzuki Ciaz.
The Toyota Belta is a car for Africa, the carmaker says, but it’s very unlikely that we’ll see it in South Africa any time soon. When asked about the Belta, our contact at Toyota SA said the locally produced Corolla Quest remains its entry-level sedan offering for the South African market.
Apart from the badge, there is very little to set the Toyota Belta apart from the Suzuki Ciaz. Beneath the bonnet you’ll find the familiar normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 77kW and 138Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.
“In order to meet the growing demand for compact cars in Africa, Toyota is launching a new sedan model called the Belta, in the African market,” Toyota said.
“The name Belta is based on a word which means ‘beautiful’ in Italian. Its sporty and elegant exterior design harmonizes with the refined and spacious interior design, convenient for a wide variety of usage.”