Toyota Belta revealed as Suzuki-based compact sedan for Africa

Johannesburg - The Toyota Belta compact sedan has been launched in Egypt and if you think it looks familiar you’d be correct. The newcomer is the fourth Maruti Suzuki-based Toyota product to emerge from India, following the Starlet, Urban Cruiser and Rumion, and this new sedan is based on the Suzuki Ciaz.

The Toyota Belta is a car for Africa, the carmaker says, but it’s very unlikely that we’ll see it in South Africa any time soon. When asked about the Belta, our contact at Toyota SA said the locally produced Corolla Quest remains its entry-level sedan offering for the South African market.