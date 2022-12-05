Toyota C-HR Prologue concept previews daring redesign for compact SUV

Brussels – The current Toyota C-HR is already arguably the most daringly styled compact SUV on the market, but the Japanese carmaker is upping its game with the next generation. What you see here is the new Toyota C-HR Prologue, and it gives us a very good idea of how the second-generation compact SUV model will look.

“The Toyota C-HR prologue is a first – but very real – vision of a car that will soon be turning heads on roads across Europe,” Toyota said. “More than a simple concept, it makes clear that Toyota is staying true to what made the original model such a success.” Toyota isn’t mentioning too many specifics just yet, but the carmaker did disclose that the new C-HR will be available as a conventional hybrid as well as a plug-in hybrid.

As with the current Toyota CH-R the next-gen model is being designed at Toyota’s ED2 European Design Development Centre in the South of France. “Our mission was to dig deep, to go further than we’d ever gone before. We’re really looking forward to delivering the new Toyota C-HR,” said Toyota’s European design director Lance Scott. 2022 Toyota C-HR Prologue Concept Toyota says the H-HR Prologue’s lines are meant to express subtly changing movement from sharp to fluid, while its ‘hammerhead’ front end design forms part of a 3D architecture created by interlocking shapes and a strong lighting signature.

