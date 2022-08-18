Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S joins the range: SA pricing released

Johannesburg - As if to celebrate the reopening of its plant in Prospecton, KZN, following April’s devastating floods, Toyota South Africa has revealed the local version of the Corolla Cross GR-Sport.

Although there are no power upgrades to speak of, Toyota has tinkered with the design and some dynamic aspects to make it stand out from regular Corolla Cross models. After all, this is a GR-S, not a full-fat GR like the Yaris, much like a VW R-Line is not an actual R model.