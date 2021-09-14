Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport revealed with beefed up styling

TAIPEI - The Toyota Corolla Cross is set to hit South African showrooms in early November, and although the initial model range doesn’t include a sporty model, the release of a GR Sport variant in Thailand this week tells us that something to that effect could be on the cards further down the line. The Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport comes with a comprehensive exterior design package as well as chassis improvements, but as per the GR Sport norm, there are no engine changes to speak of. That means buyers can choose between the familiar normally aspirated 1.8-litre unit with 103kW and the petrol-electric hybrid with a system output of 90kW.

The Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport is set apart by numerous exterior styling enhancements, including a brand new (and somewhat Land Cruiser inspired) black grille, completely redesigned front bumper with silver skid plate, matching side guards and rear skid plate, two-tone exterior colour scheme with black roof and A-pillars, GR badging and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The leather-lined cabin has a dark colour scheme and it’s also set apart by GR seat embroidery and GR badging on the start button. On the chassis front, Toyota has fitted a GR Sport sports suspension system as well as a GR Sport chassis reinforcement bracket.