Toyota Corolla Hatch gets another feature upgrade

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota South Africa is spicing up the Corolla hatchback with the fitment of snazzier wheels for the range-topper and upgraded infotainment across the board.

The Corolla Hatch Xr model now rolls on new 18-inch alloy wheels, with a ‘directional’ shape, and they’re shod with 225/40R18 rubber. For the record, the Xs base model retains its current 16-inch alloy wheel format.

This minor upgrade also ushers in an infotainment upgrade, which sees Android Auto and Apple CarPlay being incorporated. Also included are navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze, and occupants can also access their music libraries and streaming accounts via apps like Apple Music, JOOX, Spotify and SoundCloud.

On the driver assistance front, Toyota already upgraded the Xr flagship model earlier this year with a suite of Toyota Safety Sense features, such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, but now this package has been expanded to include Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

As before, the entire Corolla Hatch range is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol motor, which produces 85kW and 185Nm. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox with 10 pre-programmed steps, and the latter is the only gearbox option on the XR.