Toyota Corolla Hatch gets new features for 2020

Johannesburg - Toyota’s latest Corolla Hatch has only been on the market for a year but it’s already getting a specification upgrade, with the TSA adding new features and two-tone colour options to the mix. Most of the new features apply to the range-topping Xr model, but Toyota has added a wireless phone charger as standard equipment across the range. The Xr gains a full suite of Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, brake synchronised pre-crash system, blind spot monitor and lane trace assist. The flagship model also gains Auto High Beam LED headlights. Both the Xs and Xr models are available with the new two-tone colour options, which allow the Emotional Red, Satin Silver, Pearl White and Caribbean Blue body colours to be paired with a black roof. The latter two colours are no longer available in single-tone.

The Xr commands a R39 000 premium over the base Xs model, which is mostly due to the aforementioned safety features as well as upgraded seats with suede and leather upholstery as well as heating for the front occupants and two-way electrical operation for the driver.

However, the Xs is not short on standard kit, boasting features such as dual zone climate control, Display Audio touchscreen system with reverse camera, on-board Wi-Fi, multi-function steering wheel, seven airbags, traction control and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also part of the deal is a six-service or 90 000km service plan.

The 2020 Corolla Hatch is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine as before, which produces 85kW and 185Nm. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox (only on the base model) or a CVT with 10 pre-programmed steps.

COROLLA HATCH PRICES

1.2T Xs – R 361 900

1.2T Xs Bi-T – R 372 400

1.2T Xs CVT – R 373 100

1.2T Xs CVT Bi-T – R 383 600

1.2T Xr CVT – R 412 600

1.2T Xr CVT Bi-T – R 423 100

IOL Motoring



