Toyota Fortuner gets specification upgrade for 2022

Johannesburg - The Toyota Fortuner has been South Africa’s best-selling SUV for quite some time, although that status is under threat with the new Toyota Corolla Cross having outsold its bigger brother by a wide margin in its first sales month. Nonetheless, Toyota South Africa remains committed to its large ladder-frame SUV, which is also locally produced alongside the Hilux bakkie, and 2022 sees a series of minor spec upgrades for the Fortuner.

For starters, an enhanced Smart Entry system with additional security features and push-button start is now standard across the Toyota Fortuner range. Speaking of comfort features, all 2.8-litre Fortuner models now come with dual-zone climate control as standard. Furthermore, the range-topping VX derivative gains a Panoramic View Monitor with selectable view as well as an 11-speaker JBL Premium audio system. The VX also receives additional active safety features in the form of Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Finally, the flagship model is available with a new Platinum White Pearl exterior paint option.

One feature has been omitted from the Fortuner however, with Toyota no longer offering built-in navigation. This, the company says, is because owners prefer to use their smartphone apps for this, via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The engine line-up continues as before, with customers getting to choose between a pair of GD-6 turbodiesel engines in the form of a 2.4-litre unit with 110kW and 400Nm, and a 2.8 that offers 150kW and 500Nm. Only the base model is offered with a manual transmission, and all other variants are fitted with a six-speed automatic transmission. Prices start just below the R600 000 mark and include a nine-service/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.

2022 Toyota Fortuner Pricing 2.4 GD-6 RB M - R 599,000 2.4 GD-6 RB AT - R621,400

2.4 GD-6 4x4 AT - R 651,700 2.8 GD-6 RB AT - R 724 400 2.8 GD-6 4x4 AT - R 798 000