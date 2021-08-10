Toyota Fortuner GR Sport revealed in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Toyota’s Indonesian division has pulled the covers off the GR Sport version of the Fortuner. Although for now it appears to be only bound for that market, it certainly begs the question of whether the Gazoo-badged derivative will eventually make it to other markets where the Fortuner is popular, such as South Africa.

Unlike the Hilux GR Sport, which was only sold in four-wheel drive guise with modified suspension, the Fortuner GR Sport is only offered in rear-wheel drive guise. That could, of course, change if the model makes it to other markets.