Toyota GRMN Yaris is an exclusive, hardcore hot hatch with no back seats

Tokyo - When Toyota released its first teaser of the limited edition GRMN Yaris earlier this week, there was an implication that it would be more powerful, with some rumours out of Japan even suggesting around 220kW. However, after the car was unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday, it emerged that “fully tuned” does not mean more ponies. But never mind, Toyota’s performance division has at least made some compelling modifications here, including a reduction in weight.

But first, let’s get the bad stuff out the way. Only 500 examples of the Toyota GRMN Yaris are set to be produced, and you won’t be able to buy one if you live outside of Japan.. Even if you are lucky enough to reside in the Land of the Rising Sun, you’ll have to strike some luck in an online lottery that Toyota has set up on its website. What makes the Toyota GRMN Yaris special is a combination of weight-saving, stiffening and aerodynamic measures. For starters the rear seats have been removed and this reduces the vehicle’s weight by 20kg. Replacing the seats is a structural reinforcement brace. Meanwhile, those in the front can look forward to Recaro full bucket seats. The bonnet, roof and rear spoiler of the Toyota GRMN Yaris are made from a high-rigidity carbon called twill weave CFRP.

To improve rigidity, the number of spot welds has been increased by 545 and Toyota has also applied additional structural adhesive. Although engine outputs remain identical to the standard car, in which a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol pushes out 200kW at 6500rpm and 390Nm from 390rpm, the GR division has installed a closer-ratio gearbox with a low final gear, which it says was refined in the field of motorsports. The Toyota GRMN Yaris will also be available with ‘Circuit’ and ‘Rally’ packages.