After seven years in production, the Toyota GT86 faces an uncertain future.

Toyota’s GT86 and Subaru’s BRZ might not live to see another generation, according to a new report from Japan. According to Japanese Nostalgic Car , motoring tabloid Best Car is preparing a story for an upcoming issue in which it reveals that the ‘affordable’ sports car twins will be cancelled, due to Toyota and Subaru having “deviated on their development policies”. This has yet to be officially confirmed by Toyota and Subaru, however.

While the report does contradict an earlier article from the Japan Times, stating that the two companies would co-develop another generation, cancelling them would not come as a surprise to many.

For starters, sales have fallen below expectation, as the cars have failed to garner the universal admiration that the companies were hoping for.

The whole philosophy behind the GT86 and BRZ was to provide the world with back-to-basics, rear-wheel-drive sports cars that went against the modern spiral of excess, in which performance cars are becoming ever more powerful, but also heavier and more expensive.

In other words, an affordable sports car that the drifting crowd could get excited about.

Subaru BRZ.

As much as the pair, with their relatively skinny tyres, could provide sideways thrills all day long, almost every potential fan cried for more power. With their 147kW normally aspirated 2-litre flat-four Subaru engine, the little coupés couldn’t even hold a candle to the tamest of hot hatches. And yet they were never given a performance upgrade by the companies.

Then there’s the not-so-small matter of the new Supra arriving, with certain markets getting the option of a four-cylinder model, which could steal some thunder from the GT86.

But even if the GT86 were to disappear - and remember that right now it’s no more than a rumour - there’s a strong possibility that Toyota has other sports car tricks up its sleeve.

Toyota boss Akio Toyoda hinted at just that at the Supra’s Detroit reveal earlier this month, according to Autocar:

“SUVs are nice but, at the end of the day, is there anything better than a tight rear-wheel-drive sports car? I hope this won’t be the last Toyota sports car you see from us in the future,” Toyoda enthused.

Perhaps there is some truth to the widespread rumours that a modern-day MR2 is in the works?

IOL Motoring



