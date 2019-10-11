TOKYO, JAPAN - Toyota's Mirai hydrogen car is undergoing something of an ugly duckling to swan transformation, and chasing Tesla in the process, with this second generation model.
Although the car that you see here is technically still a concept car, the production model is likely to look almost identical to it.
The completely redesigned hydrogen-powered fuel cell sedan is Toyota's latest attempt to revive demand for a niche technology that it hopes will become mainstream.
Toyota has been developing fuel-cell vehicles for more than two decades, but the technology has been eclipsed by the rapid rise of rival battery-powered electric vehicles promoted by the likes of Tesla.
Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show starting on October 24, Toyota unveiled a prototype of the new hydrogen sedan built on the same platform as its Lexus LS, signaling a move upmarket for the hydrogen sedan. The new Mirai model boasts a longer driving range than its predecessor and completely redesigned fuel cell stack and hydrogen tanks, the company said.