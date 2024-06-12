Toyota Hilux Raider gets fresh new face in South Africa

Earlier this year the Toyota Hilux was given a facelift in markets such as Thailand and Australia (see our original story here), and now that fresh look has made it to South Africa, in Raider form at least. Toyota South Africa has released images of its new Hilux Raider model, which features a raft of design changes at the front and rear ends. Until now the Hilux Raider has lived in the shadow of its more glamorous Legend sibling, but that could be about to change with the latest upgrade.

Upfront we see a brand new bumper design, with the previous model’s chrome surround falling away in favour of a cleaner overall look with less shiny bits. The new Raider has a cleaner look. Picture: Supplied. The trapezoidal grille features a new honeycomb pattern in the upper section, flanked by black trim sections that connect it to the new LED headlights. At the bottom of the bumper we see a new silver skid plate. New 3D taillights mark out the rear end. Picture: Supplied. Round back, the 2024 Hilux Raider gains new taillights with a 3D structure resembling the units previously only fitted to the Hilux Legend models. There’s no word on interior changes at this stage.

It’s also not clear when or whether the new facelift will be applied to other Hilux derivatives such as the range-topping Legend. As before the Toyota Hilux Raider is offered with a choice between 2.4-litre (110kW/400Nm) and 2.8-litre (150kW/500Nm) turbodiesel engines, with the latter also offered in 48V mild hybrid guise. Buyers also have the choice of manual or automatic transmissions and 4x2 and 4x4. While Toyota SA has released images of the upgraded Hilux Raider on its website, the pricing had not been updated at the time of writing.