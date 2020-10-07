Toyota Hilux upgraded in SA with new look, more power and rejigged range

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota’s Hilux might be the top selling vehicle in South Africa by a decent margin, but the local manufacturer is not about to let it stagnate in any way, and so the popular bakkie is now getting its second upgrade since the launch of the eighth-generation model four years ago. And while this latest model enhancement brings a more daring exterior look, buyers can also look forward to a rejigged model range and, most importantly, more power in the case of the flagship diesel engine. To that end, Toyota has upgraded the 2.8-litre turbodiesel, which now produces 150kW and 500Nm, the latter operating over a longer range, up from the current engine’s 130kW and 450Nm. The revised motor features multiple new components, including a redesigned turbocharger, and cooling has been enhanced too. The other engine variants carry over as before. These include the popular 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel, which continues to offer 110kW and 400Nm, although the braked towing capacity has been increased by 300kg to match the 2.8 model’s 3500kg figure. Toyota also offers three normally aspirated petrol units, these being a 2-litre (102kW/183Nm), 2.7-litre (122kW/245Nm) and 4.0 V6 (175kW/376Nm).

Toyota has made some improvements to the driving experience of the Hilux models, with a new variable steering system aiming to offer a more positive feel, while body and chassis mounts have been revised to reduce noise and vibration.

Revised (and very large) model range

As before, there is a positively huge array of derivatives to choose from, but the line-up has been rejigged. While the base S and SR models continue as before (and without a facelift), the previous SRX has been discontinued to make way for 2.4-litre versions of the Raider, and so this is essentially the new ‘mid-spec’ option in the Hilux range.

The Raider gets a unique styling package that includes a trapezoidal grille with a chrome border.

While the Raider will take on Ford’s XLT Ranger models, Toyota has also introduced a sportier Legend derivative, which will go head-to-head with the Wildtrak.

You’ll be able to tell the Legend models apart by their unique bonnet moulding above the grille as well as the black trim on the grille and wheel arches. Buyers can make their Legend models even more distinctive with an ‘RS’ package (only available on the 4x4), which gets a motorised roller shutter as well as a graphite-coloured sportsbar, rubberised bedliner, assisted tailgate with central-locking function and dust-defence kit. There’s also a Plus package on offer that brings a whole suite of advanced driver assistance features, including active cruise control.

Revised cabin

The basic cabin design carries over largely as before, although there is a new instrument cluster and ‘floating-effect’ 20cm touchscreen infotainment system for the Raider and Legend models.

The Legend is further set apart by blue door illumination, black roof lining, black leather upholstery and a unique accent treatment for the interior treatment befitting their flagship status. Furthermore, a unique accent treatment is applied to the instrument cluster, interior trim panels, switchgear and gear lever.

As before, all Hilux models are sold with a three-year/90 000km warranty and 9-service/90 000km service plan.

TOYOTA HILUX PRICES

Single Cab

2.0 VVTi S - R291 100

2.0 VVTi S aircon - R299 800

2.7 VVTi RB S - R386 700

2.4 GD S - R328 400

2.4 GD S aircon - R337 200

2.4 GD-6 RB SR - R414 500

2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR - R482 000

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider - R447 800

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider auto - R466 100

2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider - R520 700

2.8 GD-6 RB Raider auto - R532 300

2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto - R540 900

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto - R602 400

Xtra Cab

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider - R460 000

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider auto - R478 200

2.8 GD-6 RB Legend - R550 000

2.8 GD-6 RB Legend auto - R574 900

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend - R622 000

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend auto - R647 300

Double Cab

2.7 VVTi RB S - R440 400

2.4 GD-6 RB SR - R476 900

2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR - R549 200

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider - R505 200

2.4 GD-6 RB Raider auto - R521 200

2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider - R583 700

2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto - R609 500

2.8 GD-6 RB Raider auto - R631 900

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto - R706 400

2.8 GD-6 RB Legend - TBC

2.8 GD-6 RB Legend auto - R696 200

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend - R733 500

2.8 GD-6 4x4 Legend auto - R765 600

4.0 V6 4x4 Legend auto - R765 200

