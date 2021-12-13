Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Edition bakkie launched with rugged new features

Johannesburg - Toyota’s Land Cruiser bloodline now stretches back seven full decades, with the original Toyota BJ having hit the scene back in 1951 as a hardcore off-roader intended for military use, but also serving as the precursor to today’s Land Cruisers. To celebrate this milestone, Toyota South Africa has launched a new 70th Anniversary edition, based on the 79-series bakkie.

Available in both single cab and double cab formats, the Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition comes with an array of unique equipment, serving both aesthetic and functional purposes. On the outside, the edition flaunts a mesh-pattern grille with ‘TOYOTA’ block lettering, as well as a tubular front steel bumper, integrated winch preparation, rubberised load bed and a tubular rear step bumper with detachable tow bar. A final garnish comes in the form of Land Cruiser heritage and 70th anniversary logos on the front fenders and doors. Just two exterior colour options are offered, these being Sand Beige and Ivory White.

The cabin of the Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition is decorated with grey seat covers that feature 70th edition embroidery, as well as Land Cruiser branded floor mats. Although this is an old fashioned product, it still comes with a modern touchscreen audio system with satnav and Bluetooth connectivity. The special edition models are fitted with the familiar 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine, which produces 151kW and 430Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. “The special edition model builds upon the core Land Cruiser credentials and adds a host of utility-boosting parts and visual enhancements to deliver a bespoke model true to the needs of the 'hardcore' Land Cruiser enthusiast,” Toyota said.