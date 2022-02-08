Toyota Land Cruiser 79 V8 70th Edition is still king of the bush

Launch Review: Toyota Land Cruiser 79 V8 70th Edition Pretoria - After 70 years it really needs no introduction, having become an icon on the road and particularly in the bush where owners and those in the know consider it to be the best in class. And it’s virtually indestructible.

To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Toyota have brought out an anniversary model for the 70 series that sets it apart from the standard Land Cruiser. The Land Cruiser, or just “Cruiser” as it’s mostly referred to, has become a legend locally as the go-to vehicle for farmers, overlanders and other 4x4 enthusiasts, due to its indestructible ability. The range includes the 76 Station Wagon, 78 Wagon and the popular 79 bakkie in single and double cab. A big part of the Cruiser’s charm is its no-nonsense approach to driving because it’s essentially a utilitarian 4x4 with almost no electronics to strand you, and with a bit of mechanical knowledge, in the unlikely event that something does go wrong, it’s possible to do a bush repair.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary the people at Toyota have added a few nice-to-haves to enhance its rugged, go-anywhere looks. Inside the 79 Series, the seats are covered with hard-wearing seat covers with 70th edition embroidery, Land Cruiser branded floor mats and a touch screen audio system with navigation and Bluetooth. Not that the Cruiser can be mistaken for anything else, but there’s a heritage-inspired mesh radiator grille with Toyota block lettering, heritage logo on the side door, 70th anniversary emblem, tubular rear-step bumper with a detachable towbar, inner load protector, 3mm rubberised load bed and a tubular front steel bumper that’s ready to mount a winch on.

The options list for colours are Ivory White and Sand Beige. We drove a couple of them out Hartbeespoort way after the initial launch late last year was cancelled because of Covid fears. Cabin takes you back in time

Stepping, no climbing, into the cabin you’re taken back in time with rudimentary dials, switches and levers. The air conditioning, as an example, still has a slider, a bit like early Corollas and Cressidas and the analogue dashboard tells you how fast you’re going, what the revs are, how far you’ve gone, what the temperature is, the oil pressure and battery voltage. No switching between screens or drop-down menus, it’s almost as it was all those years ago. And for the Cruiser’s intended purpose that’s all you need, because it works without frills, fuss or any toggles or switches on the steering wheel. In hindsight though, a second cup holder wouldn’t be a bad addition, but there is a cool aluminium one available from one of the aftermarket shops.

What’s it like on tar? Turn the key, rev it a bit and you hear the sound of air being sucked through the snorkel to feed the well-engineered and under stressed 4.5-litre turbo-charged V8 diesel that pushes out 151kW and 430Nm as it settles into a familiar and pleasant drone. There’s no fancy gearbox either, just a five speed manual with a very short first gear and a fifth gear that I would have liked to perhaps be smaller to keep the revs down at highway speed. Look, it’s a “Kroozer” so it certainly isn’t a deal breaker as the 300-or-so monthly sales figures prove.

(Photo by Cornel van Heerden)www.cornelvanheerden.com Driving on tar it is solidly planted and with the high driving position you’re pretty much on top of the pile but because of its height, weight, suspension set up and solid front axle, corners aren’t its thing – which is fine because the adage of “you may be fast, but I can go anywhere” is its mantra. It’s precisely that which makes it popular and ready for outdoor modifications. Rough terrain? Cruiser is king

Off the black stuff is where the Land Cruiser plies its trade. Go into the bush or cross the borders to visit our neighbours and the Cruiser is king. We sampled it while driving a gymkhana track on a dirt skidpan where, despite its size and weight, it proved to be surprisingly nimble. When the going gets tough though low range is easily accessed via a good old-fashioned lever on the floor and front and rear differential lock engaged via a dial on the dash. We forded through a stream filled with large rocks that we couldn’t see in the muddy waters after the rain. The ECU kept the wheels rolling with only a gentle foot on the accelerator when needed and a bit more power to get up the muddy bank.

On the way back to the lodge, the heavens opened and water poured from the sky like I haven’t seen in a long time. Within five minutes, the dirt road was flooded and left cars standing next to the road waiting out the storm. Not so much the Land Cruiser. It ploughed forward without skipping a beat, the wipers in full flight, trying to fling off the rain and we were thankful that our bodies were ensconced in the relative comfort of the Land Cruiser. Pricing: