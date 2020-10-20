Toyota Land Cruiser Prado powered up with new 2.8-litre engine

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado has inherited a new turbodiesel heart from the recently upgraded Hilux, with the previous 3-litre making way for the latest 2.8-litre unit.

The new 2.8 GD-6 produces 150kW at 3400rpm and 500Nm from 1600 revs, which is a good 30kW and 100Nm more than the previous 3-litre mustered. Although the 2.8 GD-6 engine has been around for a while in other models like the Hilux, it was recently upgraded with a new ball-bearing turbocharger with a larger turbine and impeller, as well as improved rigidity and cooling.

The braked towing capacity is improved too, with the 2.8-litre Prados now rated to pull three tonnes.

The new unit is also said to be more efficient, with Toyota claiming combined cycle consumption of 7.9 litres per 100km for the 2.8 GD-6. And you’ll go forever on a tank thanks to the vehicle’s 150-litre fuel capacity, due to a combination of an 87 litre main tank and 63 litre reserve tank.

As before, buyers can alternatively opt for a 4-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 202kW and 381Nm.