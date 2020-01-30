Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa's Corolla Quest has made a generational leap just like Volkswagen's Polo Vivo did recently, with the 'new' sedan now being based on the 11th generation Corolla, which itself will soon be replaced by the more premium 12th generation model. Starting at R249 900, the base price of the locally produced Corolla Quest has increased by R15 000, but the sedan now comes with a 103kW, 173Nm 1.8 -litre normally aspirated petrol engine across the board, in place of the previous version's 1.6 unit, and Toyota SA has also beefed up the specification.

The Quest is now sold in three specification variants: Standard, Prestige and Exclusive, both available with either a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

The base model comes with a conventional audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and steering-mounted controls, as well as manual air conditioning, remote central locking, power windows, ABS brakes and dual front and driver's knee airbags.

The Prestige spec grade adds a 17.8cm touchscreen system to the mix, along with cruise control, leather-trimmed steering wheel and side airbags, while 16-inch alloy wheels replace the standard model's 15-inch steel rims.