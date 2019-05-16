Johannesburg - Toyota has released an all-new Quantum range in South Africa, and like the previous GL and van variants, the new ones are imported. But this does not mean the end of the road for the outgoing Quantum generation as the 16-seater Ses’fikile continues to be produced locally for the commuter taxi market - while bringing back an old name that many South Africans will be familiar with. Yes, it will now be known as the Hiace Ses’fikile, and will continue offering the familiar 2.7-litre petrol and 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine options.

The new Quantum range continues where the old GL and van models took off, while changing from a cab-over to a front-engined ‘semi-bonnet’ design.

There’s a wide range of variants on offer (take a deep breath), with the GL Bus offered in 11-seat long-wheelbase and 14-seat super-long-wheelbase configurations, while the 3-seat Panel Van is available as a conventional LWB high-roof SLWB, and a 6-seat Crew Cab is also part of the mix.

Not only is the platform all new, but it houses a completely different engine in the form of Toyota’s 2.8-litre turbodiesel that Hilux drivers will be familiar with. The motor produces 130kW at 3400rpm and 420Nm from 1400 to 2600rpm, at least on all versions barring the 14-seater bus, which is instead tuned to produce 115kW and 420Nm. In all cases a six-speed manual gearbox is employed.

The new Quantum has a leaf spring rear suspension set-up, while the front end has conventional MacPherson struts.

Moving inside

A longer and wider cabin translates to improved leg and head room, while the colours, patterns and shapes have been designed to create a more open feel. The GL Bus variants have a 'natural' beige colour scheme, with a combination of cloth and synthetic leather, while the Panel Van models come upholstered in grey fabric.

Depending on the model, air conditioning with separate control and air flow for the rear occupants is provided.

Safety features include Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Assist, Trailer Sway Control, ABS and dual airbags.

The exterior colour range is fairly limited, with the GL offered in Ivory White, Quicksilver Metallic or Light Blue Metallic, and the panel van only in Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic.

All models are sold with a three-year/100 000km warranty, while the Quantum models come with a nine-service, 90 000km service plan.

PRICES

Hiace Ses’fikile

2.7 16s – R 419 100

2.5D 16s – R 444 200

Quantum Panel Van

2.8 LWB 3-seater – R 473 900

2.8 LWB 3-seater (AC) – R 481 400

2.8 SLWB 3-seater - R 509 500

2.8 SLWB 3-seater (AC) – R 517 000

Quantum Crew Cab

2.8 LWB 6-seater – R 482 600

2.8 LWB 6-seater (AC) – R 490 100

2.8 LWB 6-seater (Front & Rear AC) – R 495 600

Quantum Bus

2.8 LWB GL Bus 11-seater – R 597 700

2.8 SLWB GL Bus 14-seater – R 613 500

IOL Motoring



