Toyota previews GT3 supercar concept, hardcore GR Yaris ahead of Tokyo show

Tokyo - Toyota has some exciting debuts lined up for this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, which kicks off on January 14. The Japanese carmaker plans to unleash a new supercar concept called the GR GT3 Concept as well as a more hardcore version of the GR Yaris. Details are thin on the ground, but Toyota describes the GR GT3 Concept as a “racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies TGR has gained in the field of motorsports.”

Although the concept is strictly a race car that appears to be built for the GT3 series, it’s certainly not impossible that a road-going production vehicle could surface at some point. The concept car’s shape reminds us of the Mercedes-AMG GT and the concept could well be the harbinger for a more hardcore supercar to slot above the current GR Supra. Toyota is also known to be working on a 500kW+ limited edition hypercar based on the Le Mans-winning TS050 Hybrid race car, and featuring a special hybrid powertrain. Could we see a version of this drivetrain in the GT3 concept car too? For those who like their dynamite in smaller packages, Toyota is also planning to pull the covers of a more aggressive version of the GR Yaris at the Tokyo show.

Toyota describes it as a “fully tuned model of the GR Yaris”, which certainly adds high octane fuel to previous rumours that Toyota is working on a more powerful variant with around 220kW on tap. Judging by the teaser pic, this ‘fully tuned’ GR Yaris also features a more aggressive exterior design package, which includes a large rear wing and bonnet air scoop. It’s also more likely than not that a weight-saving package of some kind has been employed here. “TGR strives to ‘offer ever-better motorsports-bred cars’, and is participating in top categories such as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) along with domestic rallies and races,” Toyota said. “The technology and knowledge gained through these activities is used in the creation of new road cars.”