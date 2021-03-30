Toyota Quest gets a spec enhancement for 2021
JOHANNESBURG - The locally-built Toyota Quest line-up has been given a minor spec enhancement for 2021.
For starters, the previously nameless entry-level model has now been given an identity, with Toyota calling it the Quest Plus, while the midrange Prestige and flagship Exclusive derivatives carry over.
On the spec front, Toyota’s Smart Entry system, featuring keyless entry and push-button start, which was previously only fitted to the range-topper, is now standard across the range.
Toyota SA has also added a new exterior colour option in the form of Oxide Bronze, meaning that Corolla Quest customers now have six paint colour options.
As before, standard features on the base model include manual air conditioning, electric windows and a conventional audio system with steering switches and Bluetooth connectivity.
The midrange Prestige adds 16-inch alloy wheels, partial leather upholstery, cruise control and a touchscreen audio system with reverse camera.
The range-tipping Exclusive model adds LED headlights, automatic climate control, TFT colour instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers and full leather upholstery.
A normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine with 103kW and 173Nm continues to power all three models in the line-up and buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or 7-step CVT continuously variable transmission.
Aftersales backup comes in the form of a three-year/45 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty
TOYOTA COROLLA QUEST
Quest Plus - R 278 400
Quest CVT Plus - R 298 000
Quest Prestige - R 315 600
Quest Prestige CVT - R 326 600
Quest Exclusive MT - R 332 900
Quest Exclusive CVT - R 343 900
IOL Motoring