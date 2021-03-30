Toyota Quest gets a spec enhancement for 2021

JOHANNESBURG - The locally-built Toyota Quest line-up has been given a minor spec enhancement for 2021.

For starters, the previously nameless entry-level model has now been given an identity, with Toyota calling it the Quest Plus, while the midrange Prestige and flagship Exclusive derivatives carry over.

On the spec front, Toyota’s Smart Entry system, featuring keyless entry and push-button start, which was previously only fitted to the range-topper, is now standard across the range.

Toyota SA has also added a new exterior colour option in the form of Oxide Bronze, meaning that Corolla Quest customers now have six paint colour options.

As before, standard features on the base model include manual air conditioning, electric windows and a conventional audio system with steering switches and Bluetooth connectivity.