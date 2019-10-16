BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Toyota has lifted the lid on its fourth-generation Yaris hatchback, sporting a more daring design and brand new platform, but don’t expect to see it in South Africa any time soon. What you see here is the global version of the Yaris, which will go to markets such as North America and Europe. This car’s predecessor was sold in South Africa until 2018, but then Toyota SA shifted over to the larger Asian-market version of the Yaris, which is a completely different car.

The fourth-gen Yaris moves over to Toyota’s new GA-B platform, which is derived from the TNGA modular architecture that underpins the new Corolla, Rav4, Camry and others. It’s likely that the Asian Yaris that South Africa sources will also shift onto this platform in its next generation, but just how similar it will be to this new Yaris remains to be seen.

The new global Yaris bucks the upsizing trend often seen in this segment by being shorter than its predecessor, although technically it has only shrunk by 5mm, while the wheelbase has grown by 50mm to maximise interior space. The new Yaris is also wider and lower than the car it replaces.

Toyota says it has also put considerable effort into the quality of materials in the cabin and the hatch also receives a soft-touch instrument panel for the first time. Digital features include a larger 25.4cm colour head-up display, central touchscreen and TFT multi-info display in the instrument binnacle.