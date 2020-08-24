Toyota reveals Suzuki-based Urban Cruiser compact SUV

BANGALORE, INDIA - The first pictures and information about Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser have surfaced on the company’s website, and the new compact SUV could be a good fit for the South African market.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Toyota SA has any plans for this vehicle, but when Toyota’s Indian Division Kirloskar Motor announced a tie-up with Maruti Suzuki back in 2018, it was also revealed that some of the resulting products would be bound for African markets.

The Urban Cruiser that we see here is a mildly reworked version of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, which is itself a slightly shorter and reworked version of the global Vitara model that we know.

While the Toyota shares its basic shape with its Suzuki twin, it does get a fresh frontal design complete with a large Fortuner-inspired grille. It is also available with a funky range of two-tone exterior paint colour schemes, including Groovy Orange, and buyers can also opt for distinctive diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels.

As the pics reveal the cabin is largely a carry-over from Suzuki, and includes the latter’s SLDA touchscreen infotainment system.