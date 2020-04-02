Toyota SA rejigs Fortuner range for 2020
Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa has made a number of changes to its Fortuner line-up for 2020.
For starters, the Epic trim grade is making a comeback and it is now standard on all 2.8-litre models. Toyota has also discontinued the 4-litre V6 petrol engine, as well as the manual gearbox option that was previously available on 2.4 and 2.8 diesel models.
In a nutshell, Toyota is sticking to what sells.
The new flagship trim grade is available in two flavours: Epic and Epic Black. As its name implies, the latter has a two-tone paint job featuring a black roof and black 18-inch wheels, but both Epic models benefit from new exterior features such as a branded nudge bar and towbar. Available exterior body colours include: Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Graphite Grey and Avant-Garde Bronze.
Cabin enhancements in the Epic models come in the form of metal scuff plates and an Epic-branded carpet set. The standard features list is as per the previous 2.8 spec sheet, with the Epic models featuring leather seats, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment, satnav, reverse camera, electric driver’s seat, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel and powered tailgate.
The 2.4 GD-6 and 2.7 VVTi petrol models remain as before.
Toyota Fortuner Epic pricing
2.8 4x2 Epic auto - R660 000
2.8 Epic Black auto - R670 100
2.8 4X4 Epic auto - R729 000
2.8 4X4 Epic Black auto - R739 100
