New York - Toyota released the first pictures of its surprisingly daring new Auris hatchback earlier this month, but neglected to actually show us inside the new Golf rival, which is due to hit South African shores in the third quarter of this year.

Now it has been revealed for the second time, albeit in US-spec and badged as a Corolla hatchback (which the Auris has essentially always been in any case). Notwithstanding that there could be a few minor spec differences between this and the European Auris that we’re getting, the US reveal still gives us our first look at the cabin of the new hatch.

Unsurprisingly the new dashboard bears a strong resemblance to that in the CH-R crossover that this new Auris shares its TNGA ‘global’ platform with. The US-spec Corolla hatch comes standard with an Entune 20cm touchscreen infotainment system with Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa integration and App Suite Connect.

As previously reported, the new Auris 40mm longer than before, with all of that extra length going into the wheelbase to procure more legroom, but it also aims for a sportier stance with a 30mm increase in width and a 25mm reduction in height.

Initially the Auris will only be available in South Africa with Toyota’s 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine, but a hybrid or two could follow at a later stage. It’s unlikely though that Euro or SA markets will receive the new 2-litre normally aspirated direct injection petrol motor announced for US versions, although that engine could certainly make its way into our next Corolla, and Rav4 for that matter.