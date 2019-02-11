Tokyo - Toyota’s TRD performance division has pulled the covers off the GR Supra Performance Line Concept, designed to give prospective buyers a taste of how their cars could be accessorised in future. The concept is adorned with a range of lightweight and aerodynamics-enhancing carbon fibre exterior parts, including a front spoiler that reduces downforce, side skirts that lower the centre of gravity (albeit very slightly), a decorative door garnish, as well as rear spats that help to improve stability, and the obligatory boot spoiler.

The TRD Supra rides on a set of unique 19-inch TRD alloy wheels finished in black.

No performance upgrades have been announced as yet, so in this case the BMW-sourced 3-litre straight-six turbopetrol continues to produce 250kW and 500Nm, for a 4.3-second 0-100km/h sprint. Power, of course, goes to the back wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

But that’s not to say that TRD is not concocting something that’s a little hotter on the performance front, stating on its website that “the genealogy of TRD high performance cars will continue to evolve further from here”.

IOL Motoring



