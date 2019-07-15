Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa has officially put a price tag on its new Supra sports car ahead of its local launch this week. The two-door will be available in three variants, starting at R953 000 for the GR Supra ‘Track’ model. The standard GR Supra then comes in at R1 072 300, while the Matte Grey edition will set you back R1 092 300.

Its Z4 platform partner, for comparison sake, starts at R1 036 699 in M40i form, although you can get a four-cylinder model from R759 442.

All three Supra models roll on 19-inch alloy wheels, but the main differences are in the cabin spec.

The Track-badged base model comes with dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker touchscreen sound system with reverse camera, cruise control and regular cloth seats.

The two more expensive models gain electrically-adjustable and heated Alcantara-upholstered seats, as well as a 12-speaker JBL infotainment system with satnav, Heads Up Display, Park Distance Control, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Crash System and wireless charging.

Adaptive Variable Suspension with adaptive damping is also part of the deal if you buy one of the range toppers.

Of course, all three are powered by BMW’s 3-litre turbocharged straight six that produces 250kW from 5000 to 6500rpm and 500Nm from 1600 revs, which sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Toyota claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

Interestingly, the base Track model can only be ordered in red, while the top models get a wider choice that includes white, silver, black, yellow and blue, while as its name implies only the top model can be ordered with the Matte Storm Grey hue.

IOL Motoring



