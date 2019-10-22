YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - Toyota is finally putting the obligatory big back wing onto its Supra, but you’ll have to wait until November 5 to see the finished product, which takes the form of the GR Supra 3000 GT Concept. Toyota has given us a sneak peek at the new concept in the video below, released ahead of its Sema show debut in Las Vegas next month.

The 3000 GT concept is the work of Toyota’s TRD racing division, but at this stage it’s unclear whether it’ll actually be more powerful than the standard car, which is powered by a 250kW, 500Nm version of BMW’s 3-litre straight-six turbopetrol, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota is not saying much about the GR Supra 3000 GT Concept for now, but the teaser video makes it clear that there will be some significant body and aerodynamic mods, including a giant rear spoiler, lower spoilers, bonnet vents and larger wheels.

Toyota’s racing division no doubt also gave the suspension a good work over too.