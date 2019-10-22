YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - Toyota is finally putting the obligatory big back wing onto its Supra, but you’ll have to wait until November 5 to see the finished product, which takes the form of the GR Supra 3000 GT Concept.

Toyota has given us a sneak peek at the new concept in the video below, released ahead of its Sema show debut in Las Vegas next month.

The 3000 GT concept is the work of Toyota’s TRD racing division, but at this stage it’s unclear whether it’ll actually be more powerful than the standard car, which is powered by a 250kW, 500Nm version of BMW’s 3-litre straight-six turbopetrol, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota is not saying much about the GR Supra 3000 GT Concept for now, but the teaser video makes it clear that there will be some significant body and aerodynamic mods, including a giant rear spoiler, lower spoilers, bonnet vents and larger wheels. 

Toyota’s racing division no doubt also gave the suspension a good work over too.

The 2019 concept car was inspired by the TRD Supra 3000 GT parts package of 1994, which was based on the fourth-generation Supra.

After a long absence, Toyota’s Supra was finally reincarnated at the beginning of this year, based on the BMW Z4 through a sports car partnership between the two companies. 

This has led to some controversy among fans as many feel that the Toyota sports car is too similar to its German cousin, particularly inside the vehicle, but the other school of thought is that were it not for the two companies collaborating, Toyota simply would not have found it financially viable to create a new Supra.

IOL Motoring