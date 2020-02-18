Brussels, Belgium - Toyota has released a teaser image of its upcoming compact SUV ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3, and if this and the previous design sketch are anything to go by then the finished product is going to be anything but boring. The new picture confirms that the T-Cross rivalling crossover will have a sloping tailgate with a coupe-like boot lip and slim horizontal taillights.

But it should be more than just a boutique hatch on stilts as Toyota has said that the new contender will offer the option of all-wheel-drive, which is rare in this class. As you’d expect in this day and age, it will also be offered with hybrid drivetrains, although that’s as much detail as Toyota is prepared to divulge for now.

It goes without saying, however, that the SUV will slot onto the company’s new GA-B architecture that underpins the new Yaris, although Toyota says it will be markedly different to its hatch sibling:

“You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own,” said Toyota’s regional Vice President Matt Harrison.