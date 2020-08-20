Toyota Yaris hatchback gets a facelift for 2021

BANGKOK - Toyota has revealed a facelifted version of its Asian-market Yaris hatchback in Thailand, and it’s likely that the updated model will find its way to South Africa at some point, given that that’s where Toyota SA sources its Yaris models from.

As a reminder, TSA switched to importing the Asian-spec Yaris in 2018, having previously sourced the smaller European-spec model from France.

The biggest changes to the Yaris take place upfront, where we see a redesigned bumper featuring a much taller air intake that stretches all the way to the grille. Top models also feature new LED headlights with a new daytime running light signature.

On the inside, most of the furniture remains as before, but there has been some subtle redecorating in the form of silver metallic trim on the dashboard. Flagship versions also get some new active safety equipment, in the form of a Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert, Paultan reports.

On the engine front, the Thai hatchback models soldier on with a normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that pushes 68kW. Thankfully South African models are powered by a 79kW 1.5-litre unit, which will likely be carried over.