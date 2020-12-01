Toyota’s 200kW rally-inspired Yaris GR set for SA in 2021

JOHANNESBURG - When Toyota pulled the covers off its hugely exciting new Yaris GR performance hatch earlier this year, the South African division told us that it was hoping to bring it to local shores too. And now we have something resembling a timeline, with TSA confirming that it is hoping to launch the GR in South Africa around mid-2021.

This little fire-cracker is no ordinary ‘hot hatch’. Essentially created as a homologation model for the next-generation WRC car, the Yaris GR is a rally car for the road featuring all-wheel drive and the world’s most powerful production three-cylinder engine.

The GR’s purpose-built 1.6-litre, three-cylinder powerplant produces 200kW at 6500rpm and 370Nm from 3000 revs. Despite the AWD system the car weighs a mere 1280kg, thanks to the extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium for the bonnet, doors and tailgate and a new type of carbon fibre polymer for the roof.

With a power-to-weight ratio of 156kW per tonne, the Yaris GR is said to be capable of a 5.2-second 0-100km/h sprint, while the top speed is electronically limited to 230km/h.

But only purists need apply as the only gearbox option is a six-speed manual with rev matching on the up and down shifts.