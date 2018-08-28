Johannesburg - Toyota’s rear-driven ‘junior’ sports car has been freshened up with some mild modifications to the styling, suspension and brakes. Its name now also mirrors overseas models, with Toyota South Africa now giving it the full ‘GT86’ title.

You’ll tell the upgraded model apart by its darker design treatments, which include new black hued 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as new black colour treatment for the boot spoiler and side mirrors.

Metallic black has been removed from the exterior colour options list, while a new ‘Bright Blue’ option has been added.

On the dynamic front, new Sachs performance dampers are fitted with the aim of further improving the coupe’s road holding, while stopping power gets a boost through a Brembo performance brake package with bigger rotors and callipers.

Find a used Toyota 86 on Drive360

Much to the ire of those constantly crying out for more power, the 2-litre normally aspirated flat-four engine continues unchanged, with outputs of 147kW at 7000rpm and 205Nm from 6400rpm.

The 86 range was rationalised fairly recently, with the ‘Standard’ specification grade and the high-spec auto falling away and those changes continue to apply to the upgraded GT86, hence the only option is the ‘High’ model fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Standard spec includes a touchscreen infotainment system with satnav as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-zone climate control and Alcantara seat trim.

The GT86 is yours for R575 000, including a three-year/100 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.