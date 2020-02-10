Johannesburg - At the recent launch of the Corolla Quest, Toyota announced that it would also be releasing an updated version of its crossover cousin the C-HR in April, but the refreshed model has already been listed on Toyota South Africa’s website, along with specs and pricing.

The new line-up starts at R371 200 for the 1.2T base model, which is about R20 000 more than the previous model, but the variant does get a safety boost, with side and curtain airbags now fitted as standard - as they should have been from the start. Infotainment has also been upgraded across the range, with Toyota’s latest touchscreen system making its debut here, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a reverse camera.

The exterior design changes are subtle, but then the C-HR was already one of the more striking SUVs on the street to start with, but for the record the 2020 model gets a redesigned front bumper with a larger lower airdam as well as new headlights and refreshed taillights that have a darker tint and a new LED pattern.

A number of engineering changes have taken place beneath the skin, including an improved NVH package, while the steering has been modified for improved feel and feedback, but besides that there are no major mechanical changes to speak of.

That means the C-HR continues with the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 85kW and 185Nm. As before, the bottom half of the range is fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox and the upper half gets a CVT continuously variable transmission.

A walk through the range

The model grades, as before, are 1.2T base (manual only), 1.2T Plus (manual or CVT) and 1.2T Luxury (CVT only).

The base 1.2T offers the basics like manual air conditioning, electric windows, multi-function steering wheel, electric park brake, LED headlights and the aforementioned infotainment system plus the new safety package with side and curtain airbags. 

The 1.2T Plus replaces the base model’s 17-inch steel wheels with 18” alloys and also gains cruise control, dual-zone climate control and auto wipers.

Over and above all that, the 1.2T Luxury receives a whole suite of driver assistance gadgets, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beam, Pre-Crash System and Intelligent Park Assist. The Luxury model also gains push-button start, heated front seats (with power adjustment for the driver) and a black rear spoiler.

All models are sold with a three-year/100 000km warranty and a six-service (90 000km) service plan.

TOYOTA C-HR PRICES

1.2T manual R371 700
1.2T Plus manual R403 000
1.2T Plus CVT R415 100
1.2T Luxury CVT R476 600

IOL Motoring