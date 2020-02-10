Johannesburg - At the recent launch of the Corolla Quest, Toyota announced that it would also be releasing an updated version of its crossover cousin the C-HR in April, but the refreshed model has already been listed on Toyota South Africa’s website, along with specs and pricing. The new line-up starts at R371 200 for the 1.2T base model, which is about R20 000 more than the previous model, but the variant does get a safety boost, with side and curtain airbags now fitted as standard - as they should have been from the start. Infotainment has also been upgraded across the range, with Toyota’s latest touchscreen system making its debut here, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a reverse camera.

The exterior design changes are subtle, but then the C-HR was already one of the more striking SUVs on the street to start with, but for the record the 2020 model gets a redesigned front bumper with a larger lower airdam as well as new headlights and refreshed taillights that have a darker tint and a new LED pattern.

A number of engineering changes have taken place beneath the skin, including an improved NVH package, while the steering has been modified for improved feel and feedback, but besides that there are no major mechanical changes to speak of.

That means the C-HR continues with the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 85kW and 185Nm. As before, the bottom half of the range is fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox and the upper half gets a CVT continuously variable transmission.