Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa has officially confirmed that its Hilux GR Sport limited edition will hit South African showrooms in mid-2019. Although it would be a stretch to call it a rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor - which incidentally is also being launched this year - the Toyota does get modified “off-road biased” suspension, which Toyota has not elaborated on at this point.

Of course the main selling point is that it’s packed with a whole lot of Gazoo Racing design flavour, in the form of a unique grille with block lettering, a two-tone paint job, numerous Gazoo decals and black 17-inch alloy wheels.

Toyota is also promising a few unique touches inside the cabin.

The engine is stock, the edition being based on the 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel 4x4 automatic model, which produces 130kW and 450Nm.

Pricing and cabin specifications will be announced closer to launch, but expect to pay a premium over the R637 500 that Toyota charges for the model it’s based on.

IOL Motoring



